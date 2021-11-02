Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $26.70

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.90.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.45. 2,663,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 126,637 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

