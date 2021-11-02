Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $27.13

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 1,751,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
