Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,989. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

