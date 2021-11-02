Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,989. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a PE ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.02.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
