Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) PT at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

