Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $27.75 for the year.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of AMP opened at $305.77 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $161.94 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.10 and a 200-day moving average of $262.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

