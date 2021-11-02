Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

