Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -22.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

