Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $119.99. 378,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $120.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after buying an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,585,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

