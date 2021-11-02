Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BRKR remained flat at $$81.22 on Tuesday. 30,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. Bruker has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $92.35.

Get Bruker alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.