Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +19.5-20.5% yr/yr to $2.374-2.394 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. 40,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $92.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.30.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

