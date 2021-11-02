BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

CMCSA stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

