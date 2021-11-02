Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.