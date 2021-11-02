Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BFST opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

