Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $85.11 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $85.11 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00317841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,710,231,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,426,281 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

