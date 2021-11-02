bZx Protocol Hits Market Cap of $156.48 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $156.48 million and approximately $43.91 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00218674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00093563 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

BZRX is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,876,788 coins. bZx Protocol’s official website is bzx.network . bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

