C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Jordan T. Kass Sells 2,000 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

