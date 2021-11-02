C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $38,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 219,397 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

