Caas Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Glenfarne Merger were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 78.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 104.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GGMCU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

