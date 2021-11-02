Caas Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,854 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AF Acquisition by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AF Acquisition by 11.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

AFAQU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

