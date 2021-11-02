Caas Capital Management LP Invests $970,000 in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition by 4.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSAQ stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

