Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $862,000 Investment in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.53.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

