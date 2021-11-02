Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

