Caas Capital Management LP Sells 159,700 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,700 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKBU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of SPKBU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.