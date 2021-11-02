Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 7,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,096. The company has a market cap of $349.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on CABA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.