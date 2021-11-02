Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 7,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,096. The company has a market cap of $349.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabaletta Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Cabaletta Bio worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CABA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.