Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

