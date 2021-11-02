Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cadiz stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.11. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 72.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

