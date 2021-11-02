Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Cadiz stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.11. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.