Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,706 shares of company stock worth $1,062,916 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caleres by 785.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.