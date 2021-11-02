California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 401.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Software worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,016,941 shares of company stock worth $129,229,097 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

