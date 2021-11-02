Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cfra to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.53.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE CCO traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 429,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,363. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion and a PE ratio of -533.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.