Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.51% of Tuya worth $69,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $6,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $5,370,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE TUYA opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

