Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 873,080 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 678.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.54% of GDS worth $78,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of GDS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of GDS opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.