Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 52,697 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $74,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

