Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.4 days.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

CDPYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

