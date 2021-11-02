Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 152.4 days.
Shares of CDPYF opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
