Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 823,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $58,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

