Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$179.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$95.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$79.80 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$88.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

