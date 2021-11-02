Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -15.27. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.84 and a 1-year high of C$10.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.89%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

