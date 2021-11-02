Capgemini’s (CGEMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.