Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

