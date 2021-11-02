Capri (CPRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Capri to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPRI opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Capri has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

