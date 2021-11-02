Carbon Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $255,118.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

