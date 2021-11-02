Cardinal Health (CAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.600-$5.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.60-5.90 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

