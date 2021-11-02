CareDx’s (CDNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.94 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

