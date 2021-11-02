CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 662,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

