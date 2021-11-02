Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $106.23 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00117557 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.