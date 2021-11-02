Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Zacks reports.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carter Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Carter Bankshares worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

