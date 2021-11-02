Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $816,665.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,508,698 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

