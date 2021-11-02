Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

