CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

