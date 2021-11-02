Celer Network (CELR) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $748.04 million and $106.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00224654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.