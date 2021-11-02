Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.74 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Centene by 38.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

